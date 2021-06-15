Preston County man charged for allegedly touching male and female Broaddus Hospital employees inappropriately

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged for allegedly touching a male and a female Broaddus Hospital employee inappropriately.

On June 13, officers with the Philippi Police Department were dispatched to Broaddus Hospital in reference to an uncooperative male, according to a criminal complaint.

Roy Larew

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Roy Larew, 46, of Tunnelton, who was standing beside a vehicle, officers said.

Upon speaking to Larew, officers learned that he was at the hospital because he was in a car accident, according to the complaint.

While Larew was being medically cleared, officers were advised that Larew “‘grabbed’ a male hospital staff member’s buttocks,” and officers also learned that Larew “‘grabbed’ a female staff member’s breast and laughed in a derogatory manner,” officers said.

After obtaining written statements from the victims, Larew was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

Larew has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.