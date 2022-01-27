Preston County man charged for fleeing from deputies following welfare check

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — A man has been charged after fleeing from deputies in Preston County following a welfare check.

On Jan. 25, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to perform a welfare check at the BFS in Terra Alta due to a man “slumped over in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running,” according to a criminal complaint.

Cole Stone

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the man, identified as Cole Stone, 20, of Masontown, and in the passenger seat of the vehicle, they observed a “partially unzipped” backpack with “Ziploc bags protruding out of the top,” deputies said.

After tapping on the vehicle’s window to get Stone’s attention, deputies said he “appeared very jittery, nervous and refused to follow any other commands.” Deputies also “observed a piece of burnt foil near the ashtray,” according to the complaint.

Upon being asked to step out of the vehicle, Stone “placed the vehicle in gear and sped recklessly out of the parking lot,” traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway. Deputies “attempted to pursue the vehicle for a short distance before stopping due to hazardous snowy road conditions,” deputies said.

Stone has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.