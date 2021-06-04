Preston County man charged in Monongalia County after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged in Monongalia County after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

On June 3, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were called to assist Marion County law enforcement in locating a vehicle whose occupant was involved in a brandishing of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

Benjamin Phares

While en route, deputies learned that units from Marion County had stopped the vehicle “just inside the Monongalia County Line,” with a suspect identified as Benjamin Phares, 34, of Kingwood, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they were told by Marion County law enforcement that Phares had given consent for a vehicle search, and that a stolen firearm, two bags of presumed methamphetamine, as well as sets of digital scales “had been located inside the vehicle in plain view,” according to the complaint.

After taking Phares into custody for a warrant from Preston County, deputies tested the substances and found that one bag contained cocaine and that two bags contained methamphetamine, deputies said.

Phares has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.