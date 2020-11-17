Preston County man charged with murder after verbal altercation with another man at Albright apartment

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. — A man has been charged with murder after a verbal altercation with another man at an apartment in Preston County.

On Nov. 16, troopers with the Kingwood detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a shooting complaint at a residence at 8570 North Preston Highway, Apartment B in Albright, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene at 9:14 p.m., they “observed Ryan Sines deceased” and “laying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds,” and troopers also found “two pistols inside the victim’s clothing” as well as “a knife laying on the ground above his head” and “a machete on the ground beside his leg,” troopers said.

Andrew Prudnick

Troopers spoke to Andrew Prudnick, 28, of Albright, who claimed “he shot the victim during a verbal altercation that was not physical,” and that “he shot the victim while [Prudnick’s] hand was in his pocket,” according to the complaint.

Troopers were also told that the pistols found on Sines’ person were Prudnick’s; Prudnick also never stated whether or not Sines presented a weapon during the altercation, troopers said, and after Prudnick was advised of his Miranda rights, he “refused to answer questions without a lawyer present.”

Troopers spoke to a woman who is Prudnick’s girlfriend and Sines’ cousin and learned that Sines had come with her to get her belongings. Prudnick then showed up at the apartment because he knew Sines was there and did not want him to be, according to the complaint.

Troopers said they found no evidence that Sines had pulled a weapon on Prudnick.

Prudnick has been charged with second degree murder. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.