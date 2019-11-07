Preston County man charged with wanton endangerment following July incident

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A Preston County man has been arrested after deputies said he fired a gun out of the window of his vehicle and ran a woman’s vehicle off the road and into a ditch.

Travis Teets

In July 2019, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a hit and run complaint north of Terra Alta. Deputies said they arrived on scene and learned that the suspect, who was later identified as Travis Teets, 34, of Terra Alta, had been chasing a female victim’s vehicle while ramming it.

Deputies said they spoke with the female who stated that as she was being pursued, Teets fired a handgun out of his window multiple times. The woman also stated that when she finally wrecked into a ditch, Teets stepped out of his vehicle and thrust a semi-automatic handgun through her open window.

According to the complaint, the woman showed Teets that she was currently on the phone with 911, at which point Teets fled the scene. Deputies said the woman was then able identify the man as Teets and provided a description of his vehicle to law enforcement.

Deputies said they located a freshly spent brass casing on the roadside directly even with where the suspect had stepped out of his vehicle to threaten the victim.

Teets has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to court documents. Teets is currently being held at Tygart Valley Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.