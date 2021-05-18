Preston County man convicted of 2nd-degree murder stemming from Nov. 2019 incident

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aaron Hoard

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been convicted of second-degree murder stemming from an incident in November of 2019.

In that incident, Aaron Hoard shot 38-year-old Grant Felton, of Terra Alta, at Shorthorns Saloon.

Aaron Hoard

According to the Preston County Circuit Court, Hoard, originally indicted on first-degree murder by Preston County Grand Jury, in June of 2020, was seen before Preston County Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer in a trial beginning on May 5.

The trial concluded on the evening of May 17 with the jury choosing to convict Hoard for the charge of second-degree murder, which holds a determinant sentence of 10-40 years, according to the circuit court.

As a result of the determinant sentence, Hoard will be required to serve the term of the sentence given to him by Shaffer without the possibility of mercy, the circuit court stated.

A sentencing for Hoard is scheduled to take place on July 8. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, pending his sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories