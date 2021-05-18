Preston County man convicted of 2nd-degree murder stemming from Nov. 2019 incident

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been convicted of second-degree murder stemming from an incident in November of 2019.

In that incident, Aaron Hoard shot 38-year-old Grant Felton, of Terra Alta, at Shorthorns Saloon.

Aaron Hoard

According to the Preston County Circuit Court, Hoard, originally indicted on first-degree murder by Preston County Grand Jury, in June of 2020, was seen before Preston County Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer in a trial beginning on May 5.

The trial concluded on the evening of May 17 with the jury choosing to convict Hoard for the charge of second-degree murder, which holds a determinant sentence of 10-40 years, according to the circuit court.

As a result of the determinant sentence, Hoard will be required to serve the term of the sentence given to him by Shaffer without the possibility of mercy, the circuit court stated.

A sentencing for Hoard is scheduled to take place on July 8. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, pending his sentence.