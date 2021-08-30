Preston County man faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving young teen girl

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing five felony counts after West Virginia State Police said he sexually assaulted a young teen girl over a three month period.

Jeffrey Knotts, Jr.

Earlier this month, the victim disclosed that Jeffrey Knotts, Jr., 19 of Bruceton Mills, assaulted her five separate times between November 2020 and February 2021, pinning her down, covering her mouth and hitting her if she resisted, she told investigators.

Knotts also threatened to have the victim removed from her parents if she told anyone about the assaults, according to court documents.

Knotts is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.