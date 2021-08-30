Preston County man faces 5 counts of sexual assault involving young teen girl

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Knotts, Jr.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing five felony counts after West Virginia State Police said he sexually assaulted a young teen girl over a three month period.

Jeffrey Knotts, Jr.

Earlier this month, the victim disclosed that Jeffrey Knotts, Jr., 19 of Bruceton Mills, assaulted her five separate times between November 2020 and February 2021, pinning her down, covering her mouth and hitting her if she resisted, she told investigators.

Read more crime stories on WBOY.com

Knotts also threatened to have the victim removed from her parents if she told anyone about the assaults, according to court documents.

Knotts is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories