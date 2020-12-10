Preston County man faces drug charge after deputies find cocaine, heroin and meth during traffic stop

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Masontown.

A Preston County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled David Bennett, 49 of Tunnelton, over along Route 7, because the license plate lights on the vehicle he was driving, were not working, deputies said.

David Bennett

Bennett told the deputy that “he did not have a driver’s license,” according to his criminal complaint. The deputy also soon found out that Bennett’s license had been revoked due to a DUI.

Bennett was then taken into custody and was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which he answered no, deputies said.

A sheriff’s department K9 then “alerted” on several areas of the vehicle, according to court documents.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found multiple bags of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, Bennett’s criminal complaint said.

Bennett is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.