Preston County man faces host of charges after Molotov cocktail investigation

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Tunnelton man is facing several charges after police said he threw a Molotov cocktail at a car in Kingwood.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the owner of a home on Sisler Street reported to Kingwood Police that they had found a Molotov cocktail in front of their vehicle and had video evidence of it being thrown there.

Saturday evening, officers posted images of the car the Molotov cocktail was thrown from on the Kingwood Police Facebook page and by Monday morning received dozens of anonymous tips from the community that the Chevy Cobalt, seen in the photos, belonged to Gregory Smouse, 22 of Tunnelton.

Gregory Smouse

Officers found the car hidden behind a residence in Tunnelton and confirmed with Smouse’s father that it was the younger Smouse’s vehicle.

There is no word on the motive in the case.

Smouse is charged with criminal use of destructive device, explosive material or incendiary device; attempt to commit fourth degree arson and conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.