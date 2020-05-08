Preston County man faces slew of charges after police chase

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing a series of charges after a police chase through the county Thursday.

West Virginia State Police were on patrol on WV Route 7 in Reedsville when they saw a Plymouth Stratus that had been spray painted black. When state troopers ran the car’s license plate, they found that it was supposed to be on a Dodge Dakota pick-up truck, according to court documents.

Edward Master

A trooper then turned on his lights and siren to stop the vehicle, but instead, the driver, Edward Masters, 42 of Albright, sped up, driving on Morgan Mine and Arthur roads and WV Route 92 at a high rate of speed, the trooper said.

On Route 92, Masters went into the opposite lane to pass other vehicles, while there was oncoming traffic, also most hitting a Reedsville Police Department truck head-on, according to Masters’ criminal complaint.

Masters then turned onto Kingwood Pike without stopping at the intersection and drove 80 miles per hour, before turning on to Zinn Chapel and Burke roads, the complaint said. Masters then crossed Route 7 without stopping at a stop sign and drove through a residential yard and a fence, hitting a carport and a parked mini van, before coming to a gate on Sunny Hill Road, the trooper said.

Masters then tried to run off on foot before surrendering to the state trooper.

State police later identified the car as being stolen, they said. They also found that Masters has previously been convicted of DUI twice, the criminal complaint said.

Masters is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, destruction of property, receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $35,000.