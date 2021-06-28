Preston County man facing more than 300 charges stemming from alleged attempts to solicit sexual relationship with teenage girl via computer

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A Preston County man has been charged with more than 300 counts stemming from his alleged attempts to solicit a sexual relationship with teenage girls via computer.

On March 29, troopers with the Preston County detachment of West Virginia State Police made contact with a female in Texas, who disclosed sexual incidents that took place when she was 15, according to a criminal complaint.

Steven Seeger

The female advised that when she was 15, she met Steven Seeger, 42, of Bruceton Mills, through the internet, and during that time Seeger “requested sexually explicit images and attempted to solicit a sexual relationship with her,” troopers said.

During the interview, the female did state that “she was dishonest about her age at first, but did reveal it,” and even after she gave her real age, Seeger “continued to request sexually explicit images,” according to the complaint.

On the same date as the interview, troopers obtained a search warrant for Seeger’s home, and when the search was performed, troopers seized an Apple MacBook, and LG Nexus cell phone and four electronic storage devices, troopers said.

On April 19, troopers obtained a search warrant for the electronic devices, and on April 26, the items were taken to the state police digital forensics lab in Morgantown to be downloaded, according to the complaint.

On June 21, troopers received the contents of three of the electronic storage devices, with the remaining three devices containing “no evidence of criminal activity,” troopers said.

A review of one of the devices resulted in troopers finding 69 images depicting the female and another female who “was identified as a juvenile due to a conversation”; two sexually explicit videos of the juvenile; three sexually explicit images sent from Seeger; five days’ worth of conversations where Seeger attempted “to seduce [the victims] into a master-slave relationship,” during which Seeger shared explicit images and “talked about performing sexual intercourse,” according to the complaint.

On a separate device, troopers found 25 images of underage girls “performing a wide range of sexually explicit acts” and one sexually explicit video of the female, troopers said.

Seeger has been charged with 319 counts of distributing and exhibiting obscene material depicting minors, three counts of distribution or display of obscene material to a minor and five counts of soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $260,000.