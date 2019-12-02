Preston County man facing multiple charges following police pursuit

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A Preston County man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he led them on a vehicle pursuit, fled on foot, and attacked a deputy with a flashlight.

On Sunday, December 1, a deputy with the Preston County Sheriff’s department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for not having a registration light in the area of the DHHR building just west of Kingwood on Route 7, according to a criminal complaint.

Junior Poling

The deputy stepped out of his vehicle to conduct the traffic stop, when approximately four people exited the vehicle and the driver began to flee the scene recklessly, according to the complaint. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was later identified as Junior Poling, 33, of Terra Alta.

Deputies then began to pursue Poling and attempted to used spike strips near the area of the Circle K in efforts to stop his vehicle, which failed, according to the complaint. As deputies chased Poling, he began to swerve back and forth between lanes. One deputy attempted to get in front of Poling’s vehicle to prevent him from being able to make a turn, at which point Poling lost control of his vehicle.

Deputies said Poling then exited his vehicle and began to flee on foot across a field. A deputy then chased Poling on foot, eventually tackling him and deploying his taser. The criminal complaint stated Poling then struck the deputy in the nose and mouth, causing the deputy to bleed, with a flashlight that he had in his waistband. The complaint then stated that the deputy then restrained Poling, and other deputies on scene began to take him into custody. Poling was then transported to Preston Memorial Hospital for medical clearance for incarceration, according to the complaint.

Poling has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and malicious wounding, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.