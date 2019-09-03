Preston County man facing sexual abuse charge

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – A man is facing a sexual abuse charge after deputies said he fondled a woman in her home without her permission.

On Thursday, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a woman who said a man “had molested her” at her home in Bruceton Mills.

According to the victim of the incident, Ronald Fetsco, 80, of Bruceton Mills, had come to her home to speak with her husband, and she invited him inside, deputies said.

Ronald Fetsco

When Fetsco entered the woman’s home, he gave her a hug, then grabbed both of her breasts and squeezed them, at which point Fresco asked if he could touch her breasts and play with them a little bit, and that “nobody needs to know,” according to the complaint.

The woman told Fetsco she did not want him to do so, but he disregarded her and continued to squeeze her breasts, then grabbed the woman and pinned her against a couch, leaving a bruise on her arm, deputies said.

After being pinned against the couch, the woman screamed for Fetsco to leave the residence, and he did so; once Fetsco was gone, the woman called the Preston County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident, according to the complaint.

Fetsco is charged with first degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.