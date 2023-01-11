CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.

The verdict came after the four-day trial of Greg Snider, 63, of Bruceton Mills, according to a press release sent Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

According to the release, Snider used his Bruceton Mills home to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin; in addition to renting vehicles and hotel rooms to assist the drug distribution ring.

Snider was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 in connection to the drug ring. At the time of the indictments, then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said that investigators believed the group was selling “98[%], 99% pure methamphetamine made in laboratories in Mexico.”

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts of which he was convicted, although the release did not specify what those were. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The investigation involved 13 West Virginians, nine people from Texas, two California residents and one person from Michigan. Many of them have already been sentenced.