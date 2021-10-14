Preston County man gets 14 year prison sentence for role in Harrison County drug ring, illegally possessing pistol

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Preston County man, Thursday, to 14 years in federal prison for drug and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

David Deberry, 34, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm as Felon.” Deberry admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere. Deberry, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a .45 caliber pistol in January 2018 in Marion County.

Deberry was indicted, along with six others, in November 2020. All seven, including Amber Ramos, of Hepzibah; John Palmer, of Lore City, Oh.; Mark Yatulchik of Shinnston, Brandy Hanshaw of Lumberport and Jeremy Moser of Shinnston have all pleaded guilty in the case. In addition to Deberry, Ramos and Kaylie Jones of Wallace has also been sentenced to prison terms.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.