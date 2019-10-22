Preston County man in custody after allegedly driving victim from PA casino then performing robbery

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. — A Preston County man is in police custody after allegedly driving to a Pennsylvania casino then robbing a victim in Reedsville.

Dillon Pumphrey

On Oct. 15, Dillon Pumphrey, 22, of Reedsville, and his brother drove to the Lady Luck Casino in Nemacolin, Pennsylvania, where a security camera saw Pumphrey in a silver Toyota Prius which had front-end damage, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

The Prius was also seen on camera driving through the parking lot and moving to different spots, deputies said. Later, Pumphrey is seen leaving the parking lot following a car driven by his brother, which also had another individual inside, according to the complaint.

The two then drove to Reedsville, where they were supposed to be going to a gated community for a party, and Pumphrey’s brother called him for directions, deputies said.

Pumphrey and his brother parked on McKinney Cave Road near the Rail Trail gate, then he and his brother pulled the individual whom had been driven by Pumphrey’s brother from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

The victim was then sprayed in the face with “suspected pepper spray,” then was beaten in the face and head by Pumphrey and his brother, deputies said. The victim’s cash, amounting to about $1,800, and debit card were taken, deputies said.

After taking the victim’s money and debit card, Pumphrey and his brother stabbed the rear passenger side tire of the victim’s vehicle, then drove off in the silver Prius, according to the complaint.

Pumphrey is charged with first-degree armed robbery and conspiracy. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.