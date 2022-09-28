CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jerrid Weaver, 27, of Arthurdale, admitted to having methamphetamine in September 2020 in Preston County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Jerrid Weaver

Weaver was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh to five years and 10 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the release.

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia State Police.

Weaver was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, when West Virginia State Police troopers with the Preston County detachment were on a routine patrol and noticed that Weaver was inside a vehicle that had a set of scissors punched into the ignition, making troopers believe it may have been stolen.

According to the criminal complaint against him at the time, Weaver told troopers that he “had marijuana on his person,” and troopers located about 25 grams, which led them to search the vehicle and find 38 grams of methamphetamine that had been divided into 11 bags, as well as a .22 caliber pistol.

He was also previously arrested on June 8, 2020, after a burglary where one shot was fired at an East Street home in Westover.