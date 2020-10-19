Preston County man pleads guilty to sending obscene matter to minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County man has admitted to having child pornography.

Joshua Armstrong, 26, of Terra Alta, pleaded guilty to one count of transfer of obscenity to a minor. Armstrong admitted to sending obscene material to a minor under the age of 16 in Preston County in August 2016, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Armstrong faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

