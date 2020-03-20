Preston County Sheriff’s Department gives notice of COVID-19 related scam

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County Sheriff’s Department has given notice of a scam affecting residents in the area.

According to a release sent out by Chief Deputy P.A. Pritt with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, residents of Preston County have been receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to come to their house should they become ill in order to check vital signs.

Pritt advises that there is no agency legitimately offering this service and that if residents receive these phone calls to inform deputies with the sheriff’s department when it does.

With continued precaution towards the spread of COVID-19, deputies advise residents to maintain social distancing and continue to be aware from possible phone scams and to never give out personal information over the phone.

Anyone with information into this scam or other suspicious calls should contact the West Virginia Attorney General’s office at 1-800-368-8808.