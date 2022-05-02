TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — More details have been released about a shooting where a man was killed in Preston County.

On May 1, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received information that a man had been shot in the head on Veterans Memorial Highway in Terra Alta, according to a criminal complaint.

Luis Martinez-Otero

The witnesses said that the victim, Zachary Alan Shrout, “had been shot in the head and was inside of the house still breathing”; troopers then cleared the residence with the help of the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.

They found Shrout inside the house, “on the floor with an open wound to the head,” troopers said.

Witnesses also told troopers that the suspected shooter, Luis Martinez-Otero, 51, of Terra Alta, left the area in a red Ford truck, troopers said.

One witness told troopers that Shrout had told him that Martinez-Otero was on his way there to fight him, and shortly after, Martinez was seen speeding toward Shrout’s home, according to the complaint.

Shortly after that, emergency workers were alerted to a gunshot wound at that address, and EMS workers were able to positively identify the truck’s driver as Martinez-Otero, troopers said.

Martinez-Otero has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.