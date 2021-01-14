Preston County woman charged after witness saw her ‘selling narcotics’ from her vehicle at the Morgantown Mall, officers say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A Preston County woman has been charged after a complainant saw her “selling narcotics” out of her vehicle at the Morgantown Mall.

On Jan. 12, officers with the Westover Police Department received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of J.C. Penney in the Morgantown Mall, according to a criminal complaint.

Morgan Wilgis

The caller claimed that he saw the person in the vehicle, later identified as Morgan Wilgis, 26, of Albright, “selling narcotics,” officers said.

When officers arrived, they observed Wilgis’s vehicle in the parking lot of the food court, and when officers came in contact with Wilgis, they found her to be in possession of “an excessive amount” of Oxycodone, heroin and packaging materials, according to the complaint.

Officers also noted that Wilgis had multiple warrants out for her arrest from Taylor and Barbour counties, as well as a warrant from Pennsylvania which the state “were willing to extradite,” officers said.

Wilgis has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories