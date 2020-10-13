Preston County woman found guilty in death of 1-year-old child by abuse

Kelly Tusing

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A woman has been found guilty for the death of a one-year-old infant by Preston County Circuit Judge Steven Shaffer.

According to Preston Circuit Court officials, Kelly Tusing, 25, was found guilty of the charge of death by abuse on Friday.

Previously, Tusing was indicted on March 5 before the Preston County Grand Jury for an incident in Nov. 2018 during which she was babysitting a one-year-old and shook and/or hit the child by non-accidental means, court documents said.

The injury caused a traumatic brain injury and subdural hemorrhage, resulting in the infant’s death, according to her indictment.