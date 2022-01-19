Preston County woman has murder charges dismissed, teen still charged in death

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — In late March 2021, Darren Bolinger, 52, was shot and killed during what authorities described as a “domestic violence type incident.”

During the Oct. 2021 session of the Preston County grand jury, Tracy Bolinger, 41; and Casey Bolinger, 17, both of Albright, were indicted in connection to Bolinger’s death.

In that session, Tracy was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and cultivation of marijuana; the cultivation of marijuana charge was dropped in December 2021, according to the Preston County Circuit Court.

In the same grand jury session, Casey was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. Due to the severity of the crimes, he is being charged as an adult, according to Preston County Circuit Court Judge Steven Shaffer’s office.

On Jan. 5, 2022 the remainder of Tracy’s charges were dismissed, according to circuit court officials.

Charges against Casey are still being sought at this time, and a competency hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 31 before Shaffer, according to Shaffer’s office.

Requests for additional information left with the Preston County Prosecutor’s Office have not been returned at this time.