Preston County woman pleads guilty to faking accident, injuries & insurance claims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first of four Preston County residents indicted on federal wire fraud charges has pleaded guilty.

Cynthia Miller, 36 of Newburg, has admitted to wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Miller pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.” Miller admitted to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims, according to Ihlenfeld. The crime occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston counties.

Miller faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Cynthia was indicted, in November 2021, along with Dustin Miller, Markitta Miller and Stacey Moreland. Plea hearings have also been scheduled for Dustin on January 26 and Markitta on January 25. A date for Moreland’s hearing has not yet been set.

The ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated the case against the four.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s hearing.