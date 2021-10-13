Preston County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W. Va. – A Preston County woman has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Angela Yuchek, 32 of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Yuchek admitted to selling methamphetamine in March 2019 in Preston County.

Yuchek was one of three people indicted in March 2021, accused of working together to distribute methamphetamine from January 2019 to March 2019 in Grant and Preston counties.

Yuchek faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case. The task force consists of the FBI, West Virginia State Police, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Tuesday’s plea hearing.