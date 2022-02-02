Previous felon charged for terroristic threats in Randolph County

MONTERVILLE, W.Va. – A man has received multiple charges after allegedly shooting toward a car with an illegal gun and threatening several people.

According to a criminal complaint, the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call that convicted felon, Jesse Copen, 43, of Monterville, was possessing a gun illegally. Copen had been convicted of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and attempted second-degree murder in 2016, and was therefore not allowed to carry a gun. The two callers said that Copen had a .22 caliber rifle and an unknown caliber revolver in his possession, troopers said.

According to the complaint, the victims said that Copen had fired three shots toward a parked car while a woman was present. They said that he then came to their house and fired “possibly five” shots toward their satellite dish which was only three or four feet from their porch. The victims stated that after that, Copen stated “he would burn them out of their home,” which caused them to fear for their safety, according to the criminal complaint. The victims also said that they believed Copen “may be high on methamphetamine and has been hallucinating and believes wild and crazy things are happening” and “sees things that are not there,” according to troopers.

Troopers said that according to the victims, Copen had also made statements that “he was not going back to prison.”

Copen has been charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threats and being a prohibited person with a firearm. He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.