POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A prisoner has reportedly escaped police custody in Pocahontas County.

According to a Poca. Co. Homeland Security & Emergency Management Facebook post, on Feb. 16, at approximately 2:28 p.m., the West Virginia State Police were notified of a possible escape from a work release inmate, Kevin Ray Curry. The post said that “it is alleged that inmate Kevin Curry walked off” during his work detail at Beckwith Lumber Company in Slaty Fork.

Curry is a white, 34-year-old male. He weighs 235 lbs. and is 6 ft. tall. His photo can also be seen below.

Kevin Ray Curry

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Curry should contact Pocahontas County 911 at 304-799-4567 or West Virginia State Police at 304-637-0200.