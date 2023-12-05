GREENBELT, Md. (WBOY) — Inmates at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey recently pleaded guilty to several charges related to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act benefits they received from several states, including West Virginia.

The CARES Act was enacted in March 2020 to distribute funds to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 lockdowns. It included expanded eligibility for Unemployment Insurance benefits, increased UI benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and the Lost Wages Assistance Program. An NBC News report from last year estimated the total fraud in all COVID relief funds to be as much as $579 billion.

Jason Haddox, 40, and Jonathan Henry, 32, were inmates at FCI Fort Dix at the time, and according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), used the help of co-conspirators to submit fraudulent unemployment claims in multiple states using the personal information of previous victims of identity theft.

Haddox submitted fraudulent unemployment claims in Maryland, Arizona, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Louisiana, Illinois and New York, totaling at least $292,451 in losses, according to the DOJ, and Henry submitted fraudulent claims in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and North Carolina, totaling approximately $1.9 million in losses.

Haddox and Henry both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and Henry also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, relating to the submission of fraudulent CARES Act unemployment insurance benefits, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said Haddox faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and that he will be sentenced on March 13, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.

Henry, according to the DOJ, submitted a plea agreement, and it has been recommended that he be sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.