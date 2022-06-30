PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a juvenile disclosed sexual abuse from 2020 in Tucker County.

Justin Mallow

On May 7, troopers with the Parsons detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a complaint of sexual abuse from an individual who stated that a young girl had disclosed an incident of sexual abuse from two years prior, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 23, troopers attended an interview with the juvenile victim at a child advocacy center in Mineral County where the victim disclosed incidents where Justin Mallow, 41, of Coalton, sexually abused her, troopers said.

In the interview, the victim stated that Mallow “would make comments to her that he loved her and that he liked her,” would “come into her room” … “and ask for a goodnight kiss” … “on the lips,” and then a final time, Mallow entered the juvenile’s room and touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint.

Mallow has been charged with first degree sexual abuse. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.