ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect after deputies say a 95-year-old man’s home was broken into Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Seneca Road, according to a press release. Deputies say the homeowner was asleep when he woke up to the sound of a brick being thrown through a kitchen window. Before he could move, deputies say the suspect was shining a flashlight into the homeowner’s eyes.

Burglary suspect. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect took off headed toward the railroad tracks, and the homeowner’s wallet and cash were stolen, deputies said.

Responding deputies searched the surrounding area, but weren’t able to find the suspect. Deputies say he was wearing a black backpack, a black hoodie with a white design/lettering on the back and blue jeans. He may have been wearing the same clothing earlier in the day around Elkins, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to report tips to 304-636-2111 during daytime hours, or to 911 or 304-636-2000 at any time.

UPDATE:

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is also trying to identify the man in the photo below, and said in a Facebook post that it believes it may be related to the other burglary.

Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office