Randolph County grand jury indicts 29 people during June 2020 term

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County grand jury has released indictments for the June 2020 term of court.

Earl Click

Among the people indicted is Earl Click, 33, who is an inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex. He is charged with murder and an offense committed by an inmate resulting in death.

Click is accused of stabbing a fellow inmate to death at Huttonsville Correctional Center last October.

Justin Anderson

Justin Anderson, 25, of Elkins, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child and distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Anderson is accused of sexually abusing two young girls.

Mohamed Loutfi

Mohamed Loutfi, 43, is charged with second-degree sexual assault, attempted second-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.

Loutfi is accused of forcing oral sex onto a woman in November 2018.

Dylan Rexrode

Dylan Rexrode, 26, of Durbin, is charged with first-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or a person in a position of trust to a child; incest; child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury; malicious assault; child abuse creating a risk of death or serious bodily injury; and third-degree sexual assault.

Rexrode is accused of shaking a baby and causing a brain bleed.

Read the complete list of indictments here.