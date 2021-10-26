Randolph County grand jury indicts 32 people on variety of charges

Zachary Abbott

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County grand jury returned 35 indictments against 32 people, on Monday, on a variety of charges.

Zachary Abbott, 29 of Elkins, was indicted on felony counts of burglary and destruction of property and misdemeanor domestic battery. He is at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with cash-only bail set at $25,000.

Hunter Aragon

Hunter Aragon, 23, who was serving time in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, was indicted on two felonies: malicious assault upon a governmental representative and offense committed by an inmate. Aragon remains in jail. He was arrested in December 2019 after a robbery went wrong in Elkins, resulting in someone being shot.

James Arbogast

James Arbogast, 52 of Elkins, was indicted on felony counts of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing in a vehicle while driving under the influence, destruction of property, and three misdemeanor counts of assault upon a law enforcement officer. Arbogast was arrested after getting into a chase with Elkins Police in January, hitting two cruisers and pointing a gun at officers. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail where his cash-only bail is set at $75,000.

Holden Ashworth, 25 of Wake Forest, NC, was indicted on felony counts of possession by a prohibited person of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession with intent to deliver an imitation controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Rebecca Blankenship

Rebecca Blankenship, 47, was indicted for felony driving while license revoked for DUI, third or subsequent offense, and separately for the same charge, along with a misdemeanor count of no registration. She remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with her bail set at $10,000.

Josue Mateo-Bonilla

Josue Mateo-Bonilla, 38 of Beverly, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession of fentanyl, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. All are felonies. Mateo-Bonilla was arrested in Elkins, in July. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $3,000, cash-only.

Clyde Bowman, 41 of Grafton, was indicted on two felony counts, one for transportation of controlled substances on the grounds of a correctional facility and one count of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate.

Leonard Byers

Leonard Byers, 31 of Stanley, Va., was indicted on two felonies: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Byers was arrested in Elkins, in October 2020, after officers found a “substantial amount” of meth in a vehicle he was in. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

Michelle Cain

Michelle Cain, 53 of Elkins, is facing a felony indictment for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor indictment for knowingly keeping or maintaining a dwelling, building or other structure or place for the purpose of using or selling controlled substances. At the time of her arrest in May 2021, Elkins Police said they believed Cain “supplies the majority of methamphetamine to the city of Elkins.”

She was separately indicted on one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy. Cain remains in jail with no bail set.

Corbin Chewning

Corbin Chewning, 27 of Coalton, was indicted on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Elkins Police arrested Chewning in April 2021, during an attempted break-in.

Donald Erdman

Donald Erdman, 46 of Summersville, was indicted on two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and one count of soliciting a minor via computer, both felonies. Erdman was arrested in April 2021.

Patrick Brown

Patrick Brown, 30, an inmate at Huttonsville Correctional Center, was indicted for conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, two counts of an offense committed by inmate, and three counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance by inmate, all felonies. Brown remains in Huttonsville, where he is serving more than a 20-year sentence on a 2015 first-degree robbery sentence out of Harrison County.

Ryan Jackson

Ryan Jackson, 34, an inmate at Huttonsville Correctional Center, was also indicted for conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, two counts of an offense committed by inmate, and three counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance by inmate, all felonies. Jackson also remains in Huttonsville, serving sentences related to several different convictions out of Berkeley and Morgan counties.

Elicca Sycafoose, 48 of Beverly, was indicted on two counts of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, two counts of delivery of contraband to an inmate, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

Kerry Fell, 43 of Gerrardstown, was also indicted on two counts of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, two counts of delivery of contraband to an inmate, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

Luther Ford

Luther Ford, 46, an inmate at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, was indicted on one count of delivery of a controlled substance and separately, one count of strangulation, one count of attempted malicious assault, one count of domestic battery and one count of unlawful restraint. Ford remains in the jail, without bond.

Vincent Gibson

Vincent Gibson, 24, an inmate at Salem Correctional Center, was indicted on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession of fentanyl, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy, all felonies. Gibson remains in Salem, where he is serving sentences for convictions out of Pocahontas and Randolph counties.

Christopher Lothes

Christopher Lothes, 24 of Elkins, was indicted on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession of fentanyl, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy, all felonies. Lothes was arrested by Elkins Police in November 2020 after a call from Child Protective Services.

Brandon Pack

Kallee McLaughlin, 22 of Elkins, was indicted on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession of fentanyl, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy, all felonies.

Brandon Pack, 25, an inmate at Huttonsville Correctional Center, was indicted for an offense committed by an inmate, attempted possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy, all felonies. Pack remains in Huttonsville where he is serving more than a 20-year sentence on first-degree robbery and malicious assault charges out of Raleigh County.

Tajasia Hamby, 24 of Morgantown, was indicted for transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, attempted delivery of contraband to an inmate, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy, all felonies.

Austin Robinson

Austin Robinson, 22 of Belington, was indicted on two counts of possession by a prohibited person of a firearm. Robinson was also recently indicted on two federal methamphetamine charges. Back in 2017, Robinson was arrested in Elkins after police found drugs and guns in a car he was in. Later in 2017, he pleaded guilty to federal charges related to that arrest. Robinson is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, on no bond.

Cheryl Rosier, 47 of Elkins, was indicted on a felony count of shoplifting, third offense.

Stephanie Shay

Stephanie Shay, 34, an inmate at the Lakin Correctional Center, was indicted for transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, attempted delivery of contraband to an inmate, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Shay is serving a sentence at Lakin on drug, conspiracy and child neglect convictions out of Preston County.

Willard Thomas, 33 of Reedsville, was indicted for attempted possession of a controlled substance by inmate, offense committed by inmate and conspiracy.

Shay and Thomas were both arrested as part of a stolen UTV case in Preston County, in 2018.

Timothy Shumaker

Timothy Shumaker, 30, an inmate at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, was indicted on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance by inmate and offense committed by inmate. Shumaker remains at Huttonsville where he is serving a sentence for sexual assault in Jackson County.

Hank Smith, 28 of Beverly, was indicted for a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Robert Sparks

Robert Sparks, 40, of Huttonsville, was indicted for fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving while license revoked for a third offense DUI, receiving stolen goods and conspiracy. In January, Sparks was found with property that had been stolen from the YouthBuild North Central WV in Elkins. Sparks remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $110,000 on a combination of charges.

Lindsey Studer, 49 of Wheeling, was indicted for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Studer was also indicted in Randolph County, back in 2015.

Robert Wolford, 34 of Elkins, was indicted for illegal possession of destructive device, explosive material or incendiary device; possession of motor vehicle without a serial number; possession of a stolen vehicle and false evidence or forgery of title or registration, all felonies.

Anthony Silvester, 42 of Elkins was indicted on two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, a second offense. Back in 2017, Silvester faced federal counterfeiting charges.

Through a special prosecuting attorney, Shawn Hevener, 36 of Beverly, was indicted for strangulation, battery and domestic battery, all felonies; and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property.

Arraignments for those indicted are scheduled for the afternoon of November 1, 2021.