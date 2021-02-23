Randolph County grand jury releases February 2021 indictments

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County grand jury has indicted more than two dozen people during its February 2021 term.

Juan Chitop

Among the people indicted is Juan Chitop, 28, of Louisville, Ky. He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; reckless driving; and failure to stop at a posted stop sign.

Chitop is accused of leading Elkins police on a chase after an attempted traffic stop.

Donnie Currence, 42, is charged with first-degree robbery and domestic battery.

James Harris

James Harris, 40, of Montrose, is charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle exceeding speed limitations; driving on the wrong side of a roadway; failure to stop at a posted stop sign; operation of a vehicle without a safety belt; and operating a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Harris is accused of leading Elkins police on a chase at speeds of up to 100 mph back in September.

Jeffery Cooper

Jeffery Cooper, 30, and Kayliegh Hartley, 33, are each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Kayliegh Hartley

Cooper and Hartley are accused of having suspected methamphetamine, drug items and a handgun during a traffic stop.

