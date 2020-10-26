Randolph County grand jury releases indictments for October 2020 term of court

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County grand jury has released indictments for the October 2020 term of court.

Among the people indicted is Jerry Isner, 47, of Elkins. Isner is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder; two counts of malicious assault upon a law enforcement officer; one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jerry Isner

Isner is accused of shooting Elkins Police Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre in March 2020. Sayre was attempting to make an arest.

Gordon Channell

Gordon Channell, 40, is charged with one count of first-degree arson.

Channell is accused of setting his house on fire last October.

Jerry Shreve Sr.

Jerry Shreve Sr., 66, of Mill Creek, is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault; one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; one count of incest; and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Shreve is accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl.

Timothy Watson

Timothy Watson, 22, of Rock Cave, is charged with two counts of imposition of sexual acts on an incarcerated person.

Watson is accused of having improper sexual contact with a female inmate while working at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Read the complete list of indictments here.