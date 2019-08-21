Randolph County man accused of pointing gun at woman outside her home, threatening to kill her

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after deputies said he approached a woman outside of her home, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

On Monday, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department received a call about about suspicious activity at a residence on Currence Run Road in Mill Creek, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said the woman living at the residence stated that around midnight the night before, a man was outside of her house looking through her windows.

Earl Wingila

The woman told deputies that the next day she heard someone talking outside her home and encountered man who said he was going to kill her and pointed a revolver at her. The woman then yelled for her daughter-in-law who called 911 and identified the man as Earl Wingila, 45, of Mill Creek.

Deputies said they had received multiple calls about a man fitting Wingila’s description over the past week, including a call about him pointing a gun at a vehicle repossession driver and threatening to kill him.

Wingila has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,000.