Randolph County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after troopers said he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Jason Lindsay

According to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police, troopers attended a forensic interview of a 14-year-old girl, where the girl disclosed that Jason Lindsay, 25, of Mill Creek had sexual intercourse with her in May 2019.

On October 8, troopers interviewed Lindsay, who confessed that he had sexual intercourse with the girl, according to the complaint. Troopers said Lindsay also told state police the he was aware of the girl’s age when the incident occurred.

Lindsay has been charged with third degree sexual assault, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.