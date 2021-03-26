Randolph County man admits to drug and weapon charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to federal drug and firearm charges.

Casey Lang

Casey Lang, 30, of Huttonsville, has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute at least fifty grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Lang, a person prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and 13 firearms in June 2019 in Randolph County.

Lang faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the meth charge. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.