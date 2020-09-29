Randolph County man admits to federal gun, drug charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to meth distribution and a firearms violation.

Joshua White

Joshua White, 39, of Montrose, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. White admitted to having more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice” and “crystal meth” in October 2018 in Randolph County. White also admitted to having a .22 caliber revolver with him during the drug crime.

White faces between five years and 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million for the drug count and five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.