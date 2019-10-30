Randolph County man arrested after police say they found safe filled with drugs during traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been arrested after police said they found a safe with drugs inside of it during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, October 29, at approximately 1:27 a.m., officers with the Elkins Police department were patrolling the area of First Street when they observed a white Chevy Silverado that had a tail light out and “dark smoked” tail light lenses, according to a criminal complaint. Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Levi Shrader

Officers said they approached the vehicle and observed a knife on the visor of the truck and a glass smoking device in the back seat. Officers then asked the driver, Levi Shrader, 35, of Huttonsville, to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers said they advised Shrader why they had asked him to exit the vehicle and also told him that they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Police then began to search the truck, and located a black safe in the center console area in the foam of the seat, which officers said smelled strongly of marijuana, according to the complaint. Officers said they also located a small baggy of pills, which they identified as Alprazolam.

Officers then placed Shrader into hand restraints and placed him under arrest. Shrader then told police that the safe was not his, but that he may know the code to it, according to the complaint. Officers said Shrader stated he didn’t know if he wanted police to open the safe because he wasn’t sure what was in it. Police then obtained a search warrant for the safe, and Shrader was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Police then searched the safe and located a bag containing two smaller baggies of marijuana; weighing approximately 1.1 grams and 4.2 grams, a cellophane wrapper containing approximately three grams of marijuana, a small red baggy of approximately four grams of methamphetamine, a green plastic container of approximately 5.2 grams of methamphetamine, a clear plastic container of approximately 13.8 grams of methamphetamine, multiple small plastic baggies and a set of black digital scales.

Shrader has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. His bail has been set at $25,000.