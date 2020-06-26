Randolph County man arrested on 3 firearm charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A man has been arrested on multipe firearm charges after deputies said he fired a gun at three people in a vehicle in Randolph County.

On June 21, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported multiple-vehicle accident with shots fired approximately half a mile past Rich Mountain Road towards Cassity, according to a criminal complaint

Nathan Mccarty

Deputies said that once they arrived on scene, they made contact with the three victims. One of the victims told deputies that he was driving on Cassity Road when a man driving a white Jeep, who was later identified as Nathan Mccarty, 43, of Mabie, pulled out in front of his vehicle.

The victim said he stopped and slowed down his vehicle to get off the road, when Mccarty “shot the gas to his Jeep and cut back into my [the victim’s] car real fast.” The victim then told deputies that Mccarty got out and started walking to his driver’s side door before he ran back to driver’s side door of his Jeep and retrieved a gun. The victim stated that Mccarty shot at him and the two passengers in the vehicle.

Deputies said that a witness stated that said she saw the incident stated that she witnessed a man stop his white Jeep and shoot a gun at another car.

Mccarty has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $15,000.