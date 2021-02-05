Randolph County man charged after allegedly sending an explicit video to minor

VALLEY BEND, W.Va. — A Randolph County man has been charged after allegedly sending an explicit video to a minor.

On Feb. 3, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Valley Bend in reference to a 15-year-old girl possibly being sexually assaulted, according to a criminal complaint.

John Channell

On the previous day, the juvenile posted on Snapchat an update which simply said ‘Yolo,’ to which John Channell, 25, of Valley Bend, “added her and started to message her,” deputies said.

In screenshots provided to deputies, Channell told the juvenile ‘You story says send me something’ … ‘I’m excited to show ya,’ at which point Channell attempted to “live video chat” with the juvenile, according to the complaint.

When the juvenile accepted the video chat, Channell’s “face was observed” before the camera moved down to show Channell’s genitals, deputies said.

After the video ended, Channell stated ‘well did you at least like it?’ at which point “the account was blocked”; a clip of the video was provided to deputies, according to the complaint.

Channell has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.