Randolph County man charged in Upshur County DUI incident that killed his father

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is now facing felony charges, following an August DUI incident that resulted in the death of the man’s father.

On Monday, Aug. 2, just before 1:00 p.m., West Virginia State Police were called to the scene of an vehicle crash on Hemlock Ridge Road, in the Tallmansville area of Upshur County.

Troopers found a heavily-damaged Ford F-150 pick-up truck that had hit a tree head-on, according to court documents.

Inside the truck, troopers found an older man, Christie McClure dead, they said.

Christie McClure, Jr.

Troopers then talked with the truck’s driver, Christie McClure, Jr., 58 of Helvetia, who was the son of the deceased man. While talking with McClure, Jr., State Police could smell alcohol emanating from him, they said.

McClure, Jr., told troopers he lost control of the truck when a deer jumped into the roadway and that neither he or his father were wearing seatbelts, court documents detailed.

When asked when he had last had something to drink, McClure, Jr., responded “last night about 11,” according to troopers.

Several hours later, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Buckhannon, McClure, Jr., agreed to have his blood drawn to assess his blood alcohol content(BAC). One month later, a report from the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab showed that McClure, Jr.’ s BAC was .217.

McClure, Jr., was then charged with DUI causing death and DUI of .15 or higher. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.