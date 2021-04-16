Randolph County man charged with sexually abusing teen girl

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing a child sex charge.

West Virginia State Police began an investigation after receiving a complaint Thursday that Donald Erdman, 36, of Beverly, had assaulted a teenage girl.

Erdman was accused of touching the girl inappropriately.

When questioned by state troopers, Erdman admitted to doing it and said that he knew the action was wrong, according to his criminal complaint.

He is charged with Sexual Abuse by a parent or guardian and is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with no bail currently set.