Randolph County man charged with sexually abusing young girl

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing a felony sexual abuse charge following an investigation by the Elkins Police Department.

Paul Kittle

Police received a report of the alleged incident, which involved a young girl, in April 2020. Officers then attended a forensic interview with the girl at the Randolph Tucker Child Advocacy Center, where the child was able to explain the abuse in detail, according to court documents.

Paul Kittle, 31, denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, telling them that the young child “lies often,” according to his criminal complaint.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 9.

Kittle is charged with sexual abuse by a guardian. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.