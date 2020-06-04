Randolph County man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Crime
ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man is facing a sexual assault charge for having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl, according to Randolph County sheriff’s deputies.

Jerry Shreve Sr.

On Wednesday, deputies got a call that a young girl told her mother about being sexually assaulted by an older man, court documents say.

After taking a statement from the mother, deputies interviewed the man, Jerry Shreve Sr., 65 of Mill Creek. Shreve admitted to deputies that he had touched the girl and that she had touched him, telling them that “things went to far” with the girl, according to his criminal complaint.

Shreve is charged with first degree sexual assault on a person younger than 12. He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, his bond set at $50,000 cash only.

Trending Stories