CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Randolph County man was cited after he allegedly attempted to take a loaded handgun through a security checkpoint at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on April 3. (TSA photo)

According to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the incident happened on Monday, April 3 and the man was a resident of Bowden with a 9mm handgun.

“When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident,” John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia said in the release. “Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates. When dangerous items are presented in the screening checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the process for the passengers waiting behind the offender.”

The man faces a federal fine in addition to the citation for the weapons charge. According to the release, penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the case.

It is legal for travelers to bring their firearms with them when they fly, but they have to be properly packed in a checked bag. Click here to see the TSA’s guidelines for packing guns.

The TSA said that so far this year, agents at Yeager Airport have already caught five firearms at the security checkpoint. In all of 2022, there were six firearms caught.