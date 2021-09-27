Randolph County man gets more than 13-year prison sentence on federal meth and gun crimes

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man, Monday, to more than 13 years(160 months) in federal prison for drug and firearms charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Joshua White

Joshua White, 40 of Montrose, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime” in September 2020. White admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice” and “crystal meth” in October 2018 in Randolph County. White also admitted to having a .22 caliber revolver with him during the drug crime.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against White.

White remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.