Randolph County man gets more than 13-year prison sentence on federal meth and gun crimes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Joshua White

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man, Monday, to more than 13 years(160 months) in federal prison for drug and firearms charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Joshua White

Joshua White, 40 of Montrose, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime” in September 2020. White admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice” and “crystal meth” in October 2018 in Randolph County. White also admitted to having a .22 caliber revolver with him during the drug crime.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against White.

White remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories