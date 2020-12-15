Randolph County man indicted on 5 federal drug charges, could face fine of up to $1 million per count

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been incited on multiple federal drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Edwin Taylor

Edwin Taylor, 53, of Elkins was indicted on Tuesday on five counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Taylor is accused of selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice” in Randolph County in January 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for each count, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in the release. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant