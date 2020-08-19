Randolph County man indicted on federal gun and drug charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been indicted on charges related to drugs and a firearm.

Richard Connally, of Montrose, was indicted on methamphetamine and firearms charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Richard Connally

Connally was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. Connally is accused of having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Randolph County. Connally is also accused of having a 9mm pistol at the time of the methamphetamine possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Connally faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million on the methamphetamine charge. He faces at least five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.