Randolph County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Jesse Tolson

Jesse Tolson, 34 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Tolson admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in December 2019 in Randolph County.

When police officers were investigating a child neglect case, which resulted in the arrest of two women, they found a number of items with Tolson’s name on them, which then led to his arrest.

He was arrested again, in August 2020, when police found drugs in his car during a traffic stop.

Tolson faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated Tolson’s case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Tolson remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting his sentence.